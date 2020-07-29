Man Who Paid $75 for Vintage Chevy Truck in 1976 Resells it to Old Owner's Grandson for $75

Some 44 years ago, Minnesota resident Bob Sportal paid the hefty sum of $75 for a 19-year-old, 1957 Chevrolet pickup truck that retiring farmer John VanDerVeen needed to be rid of. Now retired himself and no longer in need of a ride to work, Sportal has resold the truck to—none other than the grandson of the man whom he bought it from. More importantly, he sold it for the same $75 bucks.

Sportal originally purchased the patina-rich truck in 1976 to use it as a daily driver, reports 9 NEWS, which originally ran a story on the then 38-year-old relationship between man and truck in 2015. Today, the Chevy Task Force half-ton has a body that's dented or rusted through in many places, upholstery held together by duct tape, and more rattles than a nursery, but it's still an object of beauty to both Sportal and Tom Leenstra, grandson of old man VanDerVeen. Leenstra has reportedly hounded Sportal about buying the truck for more than a decade, though because Sportal was still attached to the truck and was still using it to commute, he was hesitant to sell.

"It becomes a part of you, I don't know how to explain it," Sportal commented in 2015.