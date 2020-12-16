Watch This Master Artisan Carve a Ford Ranger Raptor Pickup From a Block of Wood

A far cry from the wooden spear whittling most of us are used to, YouTuber WoodworkingArt does some of the most incredible carvings we've ever seen. Not only do his vehicular creations look the part, but they typically have functional suspension and are capable of rolling around on wooden wheels and tires. This week, he's decided to make a custom off-road build of a Ford Ranger Raptor, after carving a normal Ranger Raptor about a month ago and a Chevy Silverado pickup truck before that. He seems to be a truck fan, then.

Carved out of Fujian Cypress at a scale of 1:12, this custom Ranger has all of the bells and whistles, including a roof rack, snorkel, and a set of chunky off-road tires. According to the artisan—who lives in Vietnam—the car weighs roughly 11 pounds, which is hefty for such a small model. He claims it took 35 days to make, which, considering the $2,000 price tag for the truck, is a bargain.