Russian-Built Ford 'Raptor Bus' Is the Ultimate E-Series Van

There's no clearer admission that you're a fun-loving child at heart than owning a Baja-dominating truck like the Ford F-150 Raptor. Of course, some want to be in touch with their inner children more than others, such as this Russian Ford specialist that recently got his hands on a Ford E-Series van and gave it a wild "Raptor" conversion.

This nutty (and admittedly amazing) van dubbed "Raptor Bus" is the creation of a St. Petersburg-based Ford mastermind that goes by the name of Ford-Market on Instagram. He started out with a third-generation E-series donor last July, gave it a quick refurbishment, lift kit, and a set of bro-dozer wheels in time for a local car show. However, that was only the foundation for what would eventually become a Raptor-esque conversion. A mockup of the van in 6x6 Raptor spec was completed in February of this year and then given a coat of eye-searing red paint in late March. After figuring out a few last-minute details, the Raptor Bus was done and ready to party.