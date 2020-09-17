Dodge Stratus R/T Driver Just Sends It Off a Rising Drawbridge in Detroit

Speeding toward his objective, a man's heart sinks as he sees the drawbridge start to rise. But instead of backing off the throttle, he floors it, hits nitrous, and soars over the gap. This may sound like the opening scene from 2 Fast 2 Furious, but on Wednesday evening in Detroit, Michigan, that exact scenario actually unfolded.

Instead of a Paul Walker-piloted Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 leapfrogging a Toyota Supra Turbo midair, however, the stunt was reenacted by the rogue driver of a Dodge Stratus R/T believed to have been whippit'd out of his mind.

In an interview with NBC affiliate WDIV 4, the Fort Street Bridge operator Andre Locke recalled being in disbelief as he saw the Dodge snub the closed gate only to accelerate up the rising drawbridge.

"And I looked, and I said, 'no he ain't,'" said Locke to tv reporters. "I hit the emergency stop, and the bridge jammed."