Ask any enthusiast in the states—what do we really want? We want to legalize it. Not just it, but it it. The white whale. You know what I'm talking about. We're tired of waiting. It's time to make the R34 Nissan Skyline street legal in America, and we don't want to wait until 2023 for that to happen. Now, you can help push this agenda with The Drive's latest addition to our great merch store: the #LegalizeIt t-shirt.

In case you're new around here, the R34 generation of Nissan Skyline, made from 1998 to 2002, is one of the most coveted Japanese tuner cars we can't have. For a variety of reasons, it was never officially sold in the U.S. market, and thanks to our import laws—which bar importation of any car less than 25 years old—it's not legal to own over here quite yet. (Granted, you may see some at car shows from time to time, but don't ask how they got here.) Originally sold alongside JDM legends like the Toyota Supra, Acura NSX, and Mazda RX-7, the R34 quickly became our forbidden fruit, especially in GT-R form, where it packed the legendary RB26DETT twin-turbo inline-six engine.

