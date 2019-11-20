The Hyundai Vision T Concept Previews a Glamorous Future We Can Get Behind

Making its debut at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show is the Hyundai Vision T plug-in hybrid SUV concept, a car seemingly designed around pretty lights.

Finished in matte green, the Vision T's visual party piece is a front fascia that blends in its headlights with the grille—a trick also seen in the automaker's recently revealed 2020 Azera. When the front lamps are turned off, they appear dark, mirrored chrome, making the whole car look like somebody who fell asleep with sunglasses on.