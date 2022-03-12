Stop Putting Alcantara in Cars

I can't pinpoint exactly when it started happening, but it seems like almost every single performance car interior nowadays comes with something covered in Alcantara. Somebody somewhere must have decided this was the thing that would please the enthusiasts, and as a loud member of the enthusiast community, I must put my foot down. Enough is enough.

Alcantara, if you aren't aware, is a brand of synthetic, suede-like material. It's widely used across the tech, fashion, and design industries. Specifically for car interiors, it is a nice substitute for vinyl, cloth, and leather. Many OEMs praise Alcantara for its premium quality while also being lightweight—both desirable advantages when you're building a feathery performance car that also shouldn't make the driver feel like they're sitting in a low-rent shed.

I don't mean to call out the Porsche 718 Spyder here—it was otherwise an outrageously wonderful car—but after a while, I did start to take issue with precisely how much Alcantara coated its innards. The car's seat inserts, gear selector, door handles, armrests, and—most egregiously—steering wheel were wrapped in the stuff. Alcantara is a felty, low-friction material that your skin slides over fairly easily, so to cover a high-priority touchpoint like the steering wheel with it never made much sense to me. I have always found leather- (or even pleather-) wrapped steering wheels to be much grippier and thus better for when you drive a sports car, uh, spiritedly.