Check Out This Dope Steampunk Three-Wheeler in HBO's The Nevers

Sunday evening found me lying in bed in a haze of COVID-19 vaccine side-effects, so what else was there to do but watch TV? Luckily, there is always new content to consume. Last night, that took the form of HBO's newest science fiction drama, The Nevers. And there is a dope car in it that we should talk about.

I won't lie to you when I say I found the pilot episode largely very dull. You'd think a science-fiction drama, set in Victorian London, where the strong female leads have special powers and abilities, would be gripping from the start. And yet.

Rolling Stone's Alan Sepinwall put it more succinctly than me when he wrote that the show was unable to outrun disgraced writer and director Joss Whedon's weirdo Whedonisms. Fortunately, the special effects are fun and the undeniable steampunk aspect of everything is a delight.

Our main heroines are Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), two women who are "Touched"—meaning that they have special powers, sort of like X-Men. Penance, as she explains herself later on, can "see energy."

"Potential energy" she clarifies. "Like with electricity. I can see where it wants to go, or move, or settle. It helps me put things together." It's kinda vague, I know.

She's the inventor on the show and the first of her inventions we see is a robot-driven buggy. In this particular universe, I daresay Penance has invented the first self-driving car.