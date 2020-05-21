There used to be an interesting lack of, let's call it, obvious regulations in motorsport some half-a-century ago. Among the more extreme examples was the famous six-wheeled Tyrrell P34 Formula 1 racer, which came about in the 1970s when the team realized there was nothing in the rulebook that explicitly stated a car couldn't have more than four wheels. It was remarkable for both ruining the lives of the mechanics doing wheel alignments for it, and for being pretty useless.

But it wasn't the first pro-level race car to go for six wheels—that honor belongs to the lesser-known Pat Clancy Special from the immediate postwar years of American Indy car racing.

Back then, the barriers to entry were much lower than today, resulting in quite a few cars that strayed from the norm as lesser-funded teams cobbled together their entries from off-the-shelf parts. This was extremely true of Pat Clancy's mad machine, which competed in the 1948-1949 open-wheel season.