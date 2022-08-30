2023 Honda Civic Type R Will Have 326 HP: Report

According to a Japanese brochure for the new 2023 Honda Civic Type R, the hot hatch will have 326 hp from the factory, reports Motor1.

The Japanese document was shared on the Civic XI forums. It states that the new Type R makes 326 horsepower and 309 lb-ft of torque from its 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It's a 10-hp bump over the 316 hp of the previous Type R in JDM spec, though the US market model was specced lower at 306 hp. It's likely the US version of the new Type R may also have a similar sized deficit to the Japanese version.

As for weight, the brochure states the new model comes in at 3,153 pounds. That's a gain of somewhere between 32 to 82 pounds over the tenth-generation model, depending on which trims are used for comparison. Some minor weight gain is to be expected, as the specs listed suggest the new Type R is longer, lower, and wider, just as Honda promised.

Interestingly, the document indicates the new Type R has a lower final drive ratio than the previous model, at 3.842 compared to 4.111. With similar gear ratios to the previous model, this should give the new model even more eager acceleration than its predecessor.

When it comes to the vital statistics like weight and power, it bears noting that some minor changes are to be expected for the US model. Typically, this includes a slightly lower power rating, often cited due to fuel differences. Exact weights are often different, too, depending on the exact trim levels offered.

Fundamentally, though, for comparison's sake, the new Type R looks to have more power, a quicker diff, while taking a minor gain in weight. It looks to be a sharper, cleaner, and more focused hot hatch, with more power than any Type R that has gone before. That can only be a good thing.