This Never-Used 550-HP Ford Mustang GT500 Crate Motor Needs a Good Home

The S197 Ford Mustang was built between 2004 and 2014, and it sort of got left in the dust by the newer, more sophisticated S550 that arrived the same year the S197 departed. Indeed, it was so sophisticated that the latest Mustang is effectively a warmed-over version of the S550. That doesn't mean there weren't bright spots in the first modern retro-styled pony car, though. One of them was the GT500's 5.4-liter supercharged V8.

The advanced all-aluminum engine features dual overhead cams, forged pistons, and a roots-style supercharger from Eaton. It produces 550 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque. Sound appealing? You're in luck. A crate version of the engine offered by Ford is now for sale on Bring a Trailer. It's never even been put in a car.

Bring a Trailer

The motor is what you might call a "long block." It has all of the necessary accessories to run in a car including an ECU, complete intake system, exhaust manifolds, and even an air conditioning compressor. All of the necessary belts to run these accessories are also installed.

The seller claims the unit was purchased from Ford Racing in 2016 and has been kept in storage ever since. It appears to come with several accessories that would make swapping it into an S197 relatively straightforward from a parts perspective. Stuff like a new throttle pedal, intake boot, plumbing, and wiring are all included.

Bring a Trailer

As of publishing, the current bid on this engine is $13,000. There is no reserve.