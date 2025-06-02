This Old Ford Model A Rat Rod Is Actually a Polaris RZR

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood, which means it’s also too quiet. Time to disturb the peace with another Polaris RZR body swap. This one will make Henry Ford roll over in his grave…and try to hop into the driver’s seat.

The RZR is the sport segment’s most popular side-by-side that, well, often finds itself on its side—or rolling down a hill, or crunched against a tree. People get carried away, y’know. Enterprising builders know an opportunity when it wrecks itself: for example, a crashed Polaris became the donor for this off-roading Honda Fit. And now we’ve got another ruined RZR fitted into a Ford Model A.

In part one of a currently 13-part series, Papa Wheelie rescues a 1929 Model A from his uncle’s property, where it had been parked for an extended period. Although he doesn’t specify how long the green machine was sitting, a photo shows the vehicle in a covered garage, itself partially covered by haphazardly placed items, such as a warehouse store-sized container of cat litter. Sigh.

That’s okay, though. He really just needed the sheet metal; its heart and soul comes courtesy of a 2016 Polaris RZR Turbo that was rolled by “a friend of a friend.” Gee, some friend.

“Many of you will say, ‘Hey, that’s pretty stupid that you’re doing that,'” Mr. Wheelie says at the intro video’s 1:25 mark. “But my idea of hot rodding is you take what you have.” And what he had was a neglected Ford and a rolled RZR.

That first video was posted in January of 2022. Twelve updates and three-ish years later, the pieces are finally in place. Or at least fit together enough for a first test drive. The finished Model A “pre-runner” now boasts a different look from its derelict beginnings.

Featuring splashy teal and black paint, the Model A is also without its sidemounted spare tire, has a chopped profile, and wears whitewall tires wrapped around steelies. The vehicle was also made street legal with working headlights, taillights, turn signals, and a registered license plate. But when hitting the streets, your senses will be confused.

“I heard it coming down the road,” said a friend. “I’m, like, who is showing up in a motorcycle?” He wasn’t the only one flabbergasted.

During the maiden voyage, Papa Wheelie ends up driving behind local law enforcement (4:00). After a while, the patrol unit pulls over to let him pass, but, to Wheelie’s surprise, doesn’t follow.

Because, no, vintage Fords aren’t supposed to sound like that. But who cares? Everyone who drives and rides Papa Wheelie’s “Model rAzR” comes back wearing the biggest grin their face can muster. Yes, especially the kids.

The project isn’t over yet, but it’s certainly closer than it’s ever been. The team still has to make tweaks to the hand controls and gauges. The overly squealy tires will also be replaced with a staggered-sized set of 32-inch (“maybe 30s?”) high-performance ITP Coyote treads fitted onto Vision wheels. The next video will feature a comparo test between the vehicle’s low-riding hot rod stance and the jacked suspension off-roader.

The Model A was a favorite of gangsters and hot rodders. This Polaris-based version would probably get a thumbs up just the same. As for the Father of the Assembly Line, would he really be upset over one of his creations still enjoying life nearly a century later?