You Can Buy a Dakar-Winning Polaris RZR Pro R Factory UTV for $140K

The Polaris RZR Pro R Factory is purpose-built for racing. And winning. Now, the pro-team-exclusive RZR will be available for purchase to a limited number of customers.

The Polaris RZR Pro R already does everything, and it’s good at it. Our site’s Senior Editor Caleb Jacobs likened the hi-po UTV to the equally rambunctious Ford Raptor. No, he’s not out of his mind (not today, I don’t think). His comparison wasn’t about their spec sheets but the fact that you don’t know and can’t do what either vehicle is truly capable of “unless you have miles of wide-open desert to play in.”

This from-the-factory racing machine ups the ante yet again. When the RZR Pro R Factory was unveiled last spring, Polaris dubbed its latest RZR product as “the only purpose-built race UTV ever developed.” So far, no one’s challenged Polaris’ claim. Even if they did, the RZR is likely to out-perform them and do it quickly.

The rig has been a winner from the get-go. The RZR Factory Racing team won the SSV class during this year’s Dakar Rally (again), and it also garnered back-to-back championships in the SCORE Pro UTV Open class. Obviously, the RZR Racing division knows what it’s doing, and its engineering prowess can be had by non-factory team drivers.

Starting this year and to occur annually, the factory-built RZR race UTV will have a limited run of 30 vehicles. Not for everyday backyard BS, the 2025 RZR Pro R Factory is intended for competition only. With a starting price of $139,999 before destination and other fees, I can’t imagine an owner dropping that kind of dough just for some highfalutin hollering in the back hills. I mean, you could, but I’m sure Polaris would be disappointed—as would no small number of desert racing pros and aficionados. If you’re looking for a quick buzz, the $45,000 non-racing-spec RZR Pro R is cheaper but not cheap and will give you more than enough of that off-road high.

Polaris Off Road

For those serious about their UTV racing machine, the RZR Pro R Factory is equipped with a ProStar Fury HO 2.0-liter engine that produces 255 horsepower. Keep in mind that the non-Factory model weighs 2,480 pounds. The race-tuned variant weighs less thanks to its single-piece, high-strength steel chassis and carbon fiber body panels.

Able to take a beating in the harshest elements, the RZR Pro R Factory also features a race-spec MaxLink suspension, Fox Live Valve X2 shocks, and a Dynamix DV semi-active suspension system. Traction comes courtesy of 35-inch BFGoodrich tires wrapped around Method 407 wheels. There are ergonomic touches as well, including carbon Kevlar Sparco seats and an integrated steering wheel.

Polaris will manufacture the limited-run racing-spec RZR, but partner Scanlon Clarke Industries (SCi) will handle the sales and post-sales support, including tech assistance, parts, racing resources, and more. The 2025 RZR Pro R Factory is available now for customer inquiries.