This 2023 Polaris RZR Pro R Special Edition Is a Wicked $50,000 UTV

Side-by-sides are one of the phenomena of the last few years. They’re more accessible to most folks than quads and especially dirt bikes, you can bring the whole family along to justify some of the cost, and they’re also insanely capable on all kinds of trails. The Polaris RZR Pro R is the ultimate version of the side-by-side.

I’ve been riding dirt bikes and quads for 15 years now, and the massive proliferation of side-by-sides in the last seven years has been disorienting. It used to be quad gangs and small packs of dirt bikes in SoCal OHV parks. Now, it's chock-full of Polaris RZRs and similar kinds of vehicles. The proof is in the pudding: they’re nuts to drive and also very social compared to the solitary experience of bikes and quads.

Polaris

This RZR Pro R Special Edition is largely like the standard, insane Pro R but with a livery from legendary designer Troy Lee Designs. It’s aggressively blue and orange, with even the suspension control arms painted the signature blue. Beadlock wheels trimmed in orange complete the Fanta-like effect.

Equipment-wise, it is largely unchanged from the standard RZR Pro R. Thus, it has that high-strung 225 horsepower 2.0-liter naturally aspirated inline-four that revs to 8,500 rpm, which is incredibly stout in a road car, let alone a skeletal side-by-side. It doesn’t come with the higher-trim active suspension setup, but it still gets advanced dampers and a full Rockford Fosgate sound system. The Special Edition gets Pro Armor tires and a Rigid Industries light bar.

Only 1,000 units will be sold worldwide, making it a little rarer than your average Polaris RZR. If you’re looking for the ultimate in four-wheeled off-road performance potential, it is not a Ford Raptor or Ram TRX. It’s one of these.