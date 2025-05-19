Ford Ranger Raptor Flies 280 Feet in the Send of the Decade

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Ford may have developed the Ranger Raptor to speed over dunes like a Baja 1000 racer, but there’s still a limit to the truck’s ability to defy the laws of physics. One driver learned this lesson the hard way by landing hard after jumping about three-quarters of the length of a football field.

In the video, we see what looks like a bone-stock, current-generation Ranger Raptor charging toward a dune in Canoa Quebrada, Brazil. The fact that the pickup makes it up the hill is pretty impressive; it’s relatively long and fairly steep, which might explain why the driver entered with so much speed. The truck goes up, up, and away. It takes off like a Delta flight and lands in the sand, though the landing wasn’t recorded.

It’s difficult to tell precisely how far the Raptor flew. X user LeL_Fontenele wrote he was told it landed about 85 meters (roughly 280 feet) from where it took off, though he added that he thinks that figure is exaggerated. Regardless, it’s one hell of a jump. It makes the viral video of a first-generation F-150 Raptor crash-landing after a 90-foot leap look a little mundane. Did the driver set a Raptor-jumping world record?

What’s not difficult to tell is the truck’s condition—it’s gonna need a bit of work, to put it lightly. Footage posted on TikTok (embedded below) shows some of the damage. The front end is mangled, the fender-mounted trim popped off, and all of the airbags deployed. Something’s up with the back end, too. The bed and rear axle both look like they moved, and the rear wheels are seemingly stuck in another video that reportedly shows the truck getting towed out of the dunes. I’m terrified to imagine what the frame looks like.

While the driver is alive, we don’t know the extent of his injuries. Landing a jump in a car, on a motorcycle, or even on a mountain bike can be pretty jarring. Just ask the guy who broke his back after hitting a jump at over 60 mph in his F-150 Raptor a few years ago.

