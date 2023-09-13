2024 Ford F-150 Raptor Adds Dual Live Valve Fox Shocks, Modular Bumper

America in one truck is the Ford F-150 Raptor. With the 2024 Ford F-150 getting a big ‘ol mid-cycle refresh, the jump-ready Raptor is getting some new goodies too. While it’s nothing revolutionary for the truck that changed the off-road-ready market, a steady stream of upgrades over the 2023 model give us plenty to gawk at.

Ford

The headline change for 2024 is a set of new Fox Dual Live Valve shocks on trucks equipped with 37-inch tires. That may not sound like much, but it does represent a serious change in the Raptor’s ability to control its suspension over harsh terrain. With the single Live Valve dampers, Ford’s adaptive damper algorithms control compression damping. With the Dual Live Valve dampers, rebound damping is now independently adjustable, and Ford engineers totally retuned the algorithm to take advantage of the extra control.

Tony Greco, Ford Performance Program Manager for the F-150 Raptor, told The Drive that the dampers help the truck feel "more glued to the ground" and are a "perfect compliment to our [five-link] rear suspension."

The new Dual Live Valve Fox Shocks. Ford

New Raptors also get a freshly designed modular front bumper with the center section shared with the F-150 Tremor. The endcaps are changeable to suit particular trucks, and also open up more options for accessories and modifications in the aftermarket. For the Raptor, the endcaps have been modified to expose more of the tire compared to the 2023 truck.

Rounding things out, there’s a nice new green called Shelter Green available on all Raptors. The Raptor R then gets a unique power dome hood to give it more visual aggression compared to V6-powered Raptors.

It’s a nice brace of updates for a truck that continues to enjoy serious popularity. Get ‘em while they’re hot, people; the 2024 Ford F-150 Raptor looks like a winner.