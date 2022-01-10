Watch a Ford F-150 Raptor Disappear Because Big Trucks Still Can’t Beat Ice

This year's round of frigid winter weather is well underway, which means it's time for a not-so-guilty pleasure of anyone who owns a winter tire-wearing, front-wheel-drive econobox: watching trucks and SUVs absolutely biff it on the cold, slippery stuff. Big, bad trucks like the Ford F-150 Raptor and Chevy Silverado may look invincible but faced with enough ice and perhaps not the most appropriate tires, they can be anything but.

Case in point, these videos shared on social media show a couple of pickup drivers not doing so hot in the snow and ice. The first video shows the driver of a lifted and mildly donked-out Silverado struggling to make it up a gentle hill. I'd need a bona fide tire expert to verify whether or not the tires on this Chevy are indeed winters or not but given how low-profile of a tire this person has chosen to employ in the snow, I wouldn't put money on it.



Oh, and I'd suggest watching these clips on mute because the sound is loud—the second one, in particular.