A $1M Ford F-150 Raptor Robbery Is Just the Latest Factory Heist

Half a dozen 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500s and more than a dozen 2022 Ford F-150 Raptors were stolen from Ford factories this week in separate factory heists. All the trucks and half the cars have been recovered, and two thieves have reportedly been arrested.

The first of the two thefts occurred at 3:19 a.m. Thursday, according to Click on Detroit, which reported the six Mustangs were driven out through the open front gate of Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant. Based on photos of the cars, at least three, if not all, were Shelby GT500s, the most expensive and most powerful Mustang, with a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 that makes 760 horsepower. Because cars on the factory lot are kept with minimal gas in their tanks, according to ABC 7 Detroit, police checked for the cars at nearby gas stations, where they found the cars.

The Michigan State Police said troopers set up nearby on Interstate 75 saw the cars pass and attempted to stop them. The drivers fled and were chased until one car ran out of gas, where police arrested its 19-year-old driver. Two more Mustangs were later reported abandoned and were recovered. Three others, reportedly blue or gray, are still missing.

A second theft was reported Friday, involving 13 F-150 Raptors stolen from the Dearborn Truck Plant according to @Dearborn on Instagram. At least one truck was evidently damaged in the theft, but all vehicles have reportedly been recovered, and one person was arrested.

Both incidents build on a trend of high-performance vehicle thefts from Detroit-area factories, with one prior Mustang theft this month, for a total of 15 Mustangs stolen from the factory this year according to ABC 7. Ford isn't the only victim, either, as GM had seven Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s stolen from one of its plants, leading to nine arrests and the recovery of at least five cars.