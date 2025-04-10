Slammed Six-Wheeled Ford Ranger For Sale Looks Like a Flavortown Parade Float

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

If I told you to picture a six-wheeled Ford pickup in your head, you’d probably think of something like the Hennessey Velociraptor 6×6, right? Something big, tough, and capable. You probably wouldn’t picture this custom-built, bagged, six-wheeled 1994 Ford Ranger that looks like if a Smash Mouth album was a car. And if that sounds like your kind of truck, you’re in luck, because it’s for sale in North Carolina.

Before it became the official lead car for the Flavortown Parade, this was just a normal Ford Ranger, with a 4.0-liter V6 and manual transmission. The frame was extended to accommodate a second rear axle and the truck was given adjustable air suspension, explaining how it sits as low as it does in the seller’s photos. Fortunately for any would-be buyers, you can inspect the chassis and suspension work yourself, as the entire bed floor lifts up and can be held open with a prop rod. Despite being hinged, that floor is also strong enough to carry at least one dirt bike, per the pictures.

Cameron Swaim via Facebook

Then there’s the paint job. I don’t know when this truck was painted, but I’m going to guess that at the time, frosted tips were still the go-to men’s hairstyle. Admittedly, it looks like really high-quality work. The detail is pretty remarkable, at least from afar, with so many layers and small touches in the design. There are pink flames up front, blue swoops on one side, and lemon-lime zig-zags on the other. Skulls across the profile continue under the hood and into the driver’s side door jamb. Whoever painted this Ranger had skill, there’s no doubt; the design is just painfully dated. Maybe a retro look is what they were going for, though.

The blue-and-yellow theme carries into the interior, with the custom center console, navy Mustang seats, and a unique steering wheel. The wheel’s “spokes” are also flames, because of course they are. The rest of the cabin still needs a lot of work, with the headliner being made of what looks like sound-deadening material, a work-in-progress set of A-pillar gauges, and an unfinished plywood subwoofer box behind the seats.

Cameron Swaim via Facebook

The seller doesn’t say whether there’s any engine work done, but it does seem to have some pretty hefty intake plumbing under the hood, so it’s possible.

Is this hilariously dated-looking but impressively built six-wheeled Ford Ranger worth its $8,000 asking price? I guess the value is in the eye of the beholder. But if you have a few Limp Bizkit CDs you’re just itching to listen to again, and you need the right ride for the job, here you go.

