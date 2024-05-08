That Slammed and Modded Ford Maverick With the Tribal Tats Is Up for Sale

When the Ford Maverick debuted in 2021, the auto industry hailed it as the rebirth of small trucks. Naturally, that led to a batch of modified Mavericks that seemed to usher in the return of rad mini trucks, which went by the wayside with the demise of the Chevy S-10, Mazda B-Series and its Ford twin, the Ranger. Even Ford jumped on the mini truck fad—with the help of an indie shop, of course—going to SEMA 2021 with the Tucci Maverick, one of the most well-done show trucks we've seen in a while. Ford found itself in good company as many builders used the Maverick as the basis for their new projects. Now, you can own one of these modded 'Mavs because the owner has listed it for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

The silver 2022 Ford Maverick XL we wrote about a couple of times is looking for a new home. The mini truck belongs to enthusiast Kenneth McCay, and the truck is listed for sale in North Texas at an asking price of $40,000 with 11,000 miles on the odometer. The custom Maverick has been on quite the show circuit prior to being listed for sale, and we were big fans of its showing at SEMA in 2022.

Chris Rosales

As McCay outlines in the listing, the truck has gone through a ton of changes to transform from a humble '22 base model to a modded Maverick sporting tribal paint and a ragtop roof, along with 22-inch JTX forged wheels and a custom audio system that lives inside of its camper shell. The latter seems to have changed from the last time we saw the mini truck, going from a paint-matched windowless camper to gaining a pair of window panels, which may have been added to show off the Rockford Fosgate speaker system. And the truck also has a custom interior with accent lightning.

But the Maverick's modifications go beyond the paint job and audio, to the mechanical bits in the engine bay and under the frame. There's a bespoke engine cover and an air suspension from Chassis Tech, which was custom-designed for the 'Mav by a local shop. The upper strut towers had to be cut and raised to get the Maverick to ride so low, as McCay explained to Motor Trend. The slammed and bagged Maverick is also rocking a full catback exhaust, as well as a bigger intercooler for its 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine, among other things. The heavily modded Mav is an EcoBoost FWD model in XL trim rather than the popular hybrid version of the little Ford truck.

Facebook Marketplace

McCay's Maverick really does feel like a time capsule of another era, when mini trucks with candy paint danced like Chevy Impalas and Monte Carlos. If I were a prospective buyer, one of my first questions to McCay would be whether or not the truck's customized plate will come with it as part of the sale—if the truck stays within its home state, of course. The specialty license plate issued by the Texas DOT reads "1LOWMAV," which is both rad and accurate.