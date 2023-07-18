Hard-Working Ford Maverick Hauls Almost Anything That Fits

If you own a truck, you have every right to use it like one. That definitely still applies if your daily driver is a Ford Maverick. Not everybody takes the unibody pickup seriously, but as most folks who have one will tell you: It's great. Al Cummings agrees, and he puts his EcoBoost Maverick to work more often than a lot of Super Duty owners do their trucks.

Now, Cummings isn't one who overloads his Maverick for internet clout. It earns its keep by helping with chores around the house, like carrying huge chunks of firewood while towing a hydraulic log splitter. Cummings also taps the Maverick for duty when it's time to fetch a grille from the hardware store, move tall stacks of boxes, or haul his Husqvarna riding mower—without a trailer, of course.

"I call it my little mule," Cummings told me. "It works perfectly fine for what I need. It's a truck. I use it like a truck."

Al Cummings

It's an all-wheel-drive model powered by the 2.0-liter turbo four, meaning it makes 250 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque. Every Maverick comes standard with 1,500 pounds of max payload capacity, and since Cummings' has the 4K Tow package, it can pull a 4,000-pound trailer if needed. Judging by these photos, though, he's more inclined to haul whatever he can in the bed.

A tailgate extender makes the Maverick's 54-inch box a bit more usable. With that installed, he can toss in long, awkward pieces of lumber or miscellaneous household items that wouldn't otherwise fit. A short bed 2023 F-150 has just 66 inches of usable space, so it's not like the Maverick is at a huge disadvantage here.

"I commute 26 miles to work so I wanted something good on gas and versatile," Cummings explained. "I do have a restored 1970 F-250 I can use for the big stuff."

Al Cummings

His Maverick is proof that a full-size truck isn't always necessary. It can even pull his single-axle Vintage Cruiser camper without exceeding the factory tow rating. While the majority of buyers would rather have more than they need just in case, Cummings—like plenty of Maverick owners—takes advantage of the compact pickup's capabilities.

If you plan on constantly maxing out or exceeding the ratings of your rig, then you need to get a bigger one. But if you're working well within the factory-set parameters for your truck, you should feel OK doing it as often as necessary. There's nothing wrong with doing what you can with what you have, and that's something any honest truck owner can get behind.