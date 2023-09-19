2025 Ford Ranger Plug-In Hybrid Not Coming to the US Anytime Soon

In the latest episode of "Cars I Wish Would Come to America But Won't," Ford presents a new plug-in hybrid pickup truck. The newly announced 2025 Ford Ranger PHEV will be sold overseas but unfortunately isn't coming to North America.

"The Ranger PHEV announced today is for Europe, Australia, and New Zealand," a Ford spokesperson told The Drive. "For customers in North America looking for a hybrid or electric truck, we currently offer Maverick Hybrid, F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid, and F-150 Lightning."

None of those U.S. options are plug-in hybrids, though. The new Ranger PHEV sets itself apart from the rest of Ford's electrified pickups by offering the flexibility of an internal combustion engine plus a 28-mile electric range. The engine in question is Ford's 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder, which is paired to an electric motor. Ford didn't reveal performance specs for the Ranger PHEV but did claim that it will have more torque than any other Ranger model.

For reference, Europe's 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 diesel-powered Ranger makes 443 lb-ft of torque, so expect the PHEV to have even more. The standard EcoBoost-powered Ranger makes 270 horsepower in the U.S. so the PHEV version could have over 300 horses.

The Ranger PHEV keeps its four-wheel-drive system, as well as all of its off-road driving modes. It also maintains the Ranger's 7,700-pound towing capacity.

Ford

Much like the F-150 Lightning, the Ranger PHEV will come with Pro Power Onboard capability, which means owners will be able to plug power tools or small appliances for job site or campsite usage.

The Ford Ranger PHEV will go on sale in early 2025 in the three aforementioned markets. The Maverick Hybrid proved that small electrified pickups are in demand in the U.S. and the Ranger PHEV could become just as popular due to its unique electric range and onboard power.