Why Genesis Is Still Going All-In on Sedans

Sedans are dead. SUVs and trucks are king, queen, and the whole kingdom and nobody wants the old four-door cruiser. Then there’s the Genesis G70 and G80 models, for which Hyundai’s luxury brand says: “Hold my champagne" to defend their collective honor. Across the board, it seems that Genesis is earning the praise it deserves for its stunning design strategy and easy-to-drive cruisers. Genesis spokesperson Jarred Pellat says the brand tripled sales in 2021. While that’s mostly due to its elegant SUVs, it is seeing a steady growth in its car line, which comprises two-fifths of its total sales.

Kristin Shaw

“Here’s the thing about the G80: it’s in a segment that’s in decline in America,” says Pellat. “I’d say that executive sedans don’t get as much love from American consumers as they used to, but there are still loyal customers who don’t want to switch to a truck or SUV. They like the dynamic, fun-to-drive stance closer to the road.” I had a 2022 Genesis G80 3.5T Sport Prestige in my possession for a week, and I was impressed by the handling, swanky interior, and its sweeping looks. The seats are wrapped in Nappa leather and the stitching is patterned in an unusual cascading style instead of the traditional quilting; the carbon fiber weave in front of me was created specifically for this model. Genesis is clearly not phoning it in, and its not giving up on the sedan market any time soon. The automaker is chipping away at the car-buying population bit by bit, willing drivers to take notice and using tactics it learned from its home country of South Korea.

Kristin Shaw