Watch the New BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage Rip Around the Nürburgring

BMW is bringing the legendary 3.0 CSL nameplate back with a highly exclusive, incredibly expensive, limited-run sports car based off of the new M4 CSL. There isn't much official info about this new 3.0 CSL revival but there is some video of it ripping around the Nürburgring, looking and sounding pretty great.

This new video from Automotive Mike shows off the upcoming 3.0 CSL closer than we've seen it before, showing off some of its new design through its stylish camouflage. Can we also just pause for a moment and appreciate a modern BMW that doesn't have an absurdly large kidney grille? This 3.0 CSL Hommage borrows its design from the BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage concept car from 2015 and it looks great. In fact, it's probably the best looking BMW M car I've seen in years, even if it is based off of the M4.

It sounds good, too. BMW's been tight on official info but there are rumors that it will have an upgraded version of the M4's twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six, with up to 560 horsepower. What's even more interesting is the rumor that it will be rear-wheel drive only and exclusively use a manual transmission. A rear-wheel drive, straight-six-powered, manual-only BMW M car with concept car styling? Is BMW M back?