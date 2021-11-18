Watch the New Nissan Z Launch Hard

The 2023 Nissan Z may not be entirely new, but there's something about it that makes me forget all that. Actually, I can tell you exactly what it is: 400 horsepower, a manual transmission, and rear-wheel drive. If that doesn't sell you on it, I'm not sure I can help you. But I do have a video in mind that might just do the trick.

Recently, what appears to be a pre-production Nissan Z was spotted by Jeff Collins from the Burnt Rubber YouTube channel in downtown Sacramento. For reasons that will get a little clearer later on, it looked pretty rough; however, that's not all that important here. After Collins and his friend Matt White sniffed around the Z a bit and checked out the interior and exterior, the car's driver turned up. He seemed open to giving them a closer look at the car, and when he departed, he launched the automatic Z for all it was worth.

Let's cut to the chase here; the car clearly struggles for traction a bit off the line and driver aids were definitely engaged. Once it hooked up, though, it seriously moved. The new Z is, as previously mentioned, powered by the same 3.0-liter, 400-horsepower V6 found in cars like the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport. I've driven one of those and let me tell you, the VR30DDTT is almost good enough to redeem Nissan completely. Yes, even the Sentra. In the lighter Z and with a newer automatic transmission, well, I'm envious of the guy ripping that thing.