The Cars Aren't Always Better On the Other Side

When the news broke that Europe wasn't getting the long, long-awaited new Nissan Z-car, it felt weird. There have been so many enthusiast cars that they get and the U.S. doesn't that it felt weirdly good for a change. We're the ones getting the cool car? There was a brief moment where I wanted to spike the cheese I was holding on the ground like a football and yell "'MERICA!" across the kitchen table.

I didn't do that. I feel bad for everyone who's been waiting for 12 years to finally see a new Z-car, only to be denied when it shows up. Goodness knows, I am more than familiar with what it feels like to have so many cars that you want, but can't buy. It's an annoyingly long list for the United States, egged on by regulations that are just different enough from the rest of the world's and a much-hated 25-year rule for importing non-USDM cars. As a small car fan in a nation that's more eager to sell me a crossover, it sucks.

It's so easy to fetishize what we don't get. The phrase "the grass is always greener" exists for a reason, and personally, that reason is a rear-wheel-drive manual BMW 1-series hatchback. But the Z is a good reminder that sometimes it's good to step back and appreciate what we do get.