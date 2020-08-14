Personally, I'd love to know if this works on awkwardly-placed lights, too. For example, Germany mounts their stop lights on the same side of the road as stopped traffic, making it deeply annoying if you're at the front of the line. If you're in a country that puts their traffic lights in unusual or annoying locations, please test this out and let us know!

Honestly, I don't know why this idea didn't catch on, and why traffic light viewers aren't a feature on present-day cars. Part of the technology being developed now for driver-assist and self-driving systems has been traffic light recognition. A modern day version of this could use a camera to detect where the problem traffic light is and display it on a screen that's easier for the driver to see.

In the meantime, we'll just have to admire this clever solution from over half a century ago and enjoy the gorgeous classic cars that have them.