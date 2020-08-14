Which Car Has the Coolest Gauges?

Sometime during my Friday afternoon tradition of blankly staring off into space thinking about matters of the automobile, the topic of gauge clusters floated into my consciousness. What's the best gauge cluster ever made? What's the worst gauge cluster ever made? Does the average motorist really need a gauge cluster? What if all gauge clusters disappeared tomorrow? Why is there a "u" in the word "gauge?"

Eventually, I decided to turn this aimless mental rabbit hole into a question we could ask all of you fine people: Which car, of any vintage, do you think has the coolest gauges?

With the advent of all-digital instrument displays, it's probably easier than ever for manufacturers to implement gauge designs that go beyond just some plain numbers, needles, and lights. Mercedes-Benz has leaned into this heavily with some pretty cool configurable themes. Or perhaps you're the type to prefer classic, clean, analog stuff like the Singer DLS 911's gorgeous five-dial setup with the gold-bezel tach that goes up to 11. Meanwhile, an argument could probably be made for the Bugatti Chiron's clocks on the sheer fact that its speedo goes up to an absurd 500 km/h.