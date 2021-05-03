Watch the New Nissan Z Hit the Streets of Nashville on Its Way to Cars and Coffee

It's one thing to see what Nissan's new Z car looks like under studio lighting and through the lenses of Nissan-approved professional photographers, but it's another to see it filmed candidly out on the road casually doing its thing. Over the weekend, the Z Proto made an appearance at Nashville's Cars and Coffee, and, thanks to Byron Glover Jr. and his YouTube channel Drive615, we now have what just might be the first "in the wild" footage of Nissan's yellow sports coupe.

Undoubtedly accompanied by a squad of Nissan personnel, the Z Proto is seen leaving the company's national headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee with a full Titan-Frontier escort. I was already a fan of the new Z's design before this but seeing it out on the road, in motion, among the gray trucks and crossovers on the street solidifies its status as, visually at least, quite a striking thing.