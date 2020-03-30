BMW Will Give Hydrogen Another Go With 374-Horsepower Fuel Cell Crossover

Persistent obstacles keeping automakers from fully adopting battery-electric vehicles have led to the consideration of other eco-friendly powertrain types, like the long-vaunted and equally troubled tech that is the hydrogen fuel cell. Still one of hydrogen's believers, BMW announced Monday morning that it has committed to producing a limited number of fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) crossovers starting in 2022.

BMW stated that the vehicle, which will be an X5-based crossover called the i Hydrogen Next, will bear the fruit of its FCEV technology partnership with Toyota, whose own hydrogen-powered Mirai sedan will argue the fuel cell's case in America. This crossover "will be piloted in a small series" starting in 2022, and BMW says it could make a followup offering available to a wider audience by 2030 if FCEV development continues to show promise. The fuel cell powertrain itself works by drawing elemental hydrogen from a pair of tanks rated at over 10,000 psi, capable of holding 13.2 pounds of hydrogen together. In the fuel cell, this hydrogen reacts with atmospheric oxygen to produce water and energy, which combines with the juice stored in a lithium-ion battery to give the i Hydrogen Next a maximum of 374 horsepower.

