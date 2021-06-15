Land Rover Defender Fuel Cell Prototype Could Bring Hydrogen to Off-Roading

Land Rover, along with its sister company Jaguar, wants all of its vehicles to have zero tailpipe emissions by 2036. It's a noble goal and similar to other automakers, JLR is taking a multi-faceted approach to achieving that end. One component of that approach is FCEVs, or hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric vehicles.

On Tuesday, JLR announced that by the end of this year, Land Rover plans to have at least one prototype FCEV driving around: a Defender converted to run on electricity produced by hydrogen. The vehicle will have a fuel cell hooked up to a relatively conventional electric drivetrain to get it down the road, but will otherwise look exactly like any other Defender. It's one of the first steps in the plan that would see the company emissions-free within 15 years.