Watch a Chinese Suspension Bridge Full of Traffic Bend Under Strong Winds

From Taiwan News, Chinese officials said that the concrete waves were caused by strong winds which created a "massive vortex." Because of the same winds, the waters around the bridge also reportedly had to be closed later that evening. Despite how terrifyingly disconcerting this looks especially with a full load of traffic casually inching along, the Taiwan News report also cites "experts" in saying that the movement is normal and "within a certain range," doesn't represent a safety hazard.

Engineers also allegedly told the Guandong Transportation Group that the bridge was inspected and that they found the main structure undamaged. This, however, apparently came from Chinese state-run media, so take it for what it's worth.