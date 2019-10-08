Kylie Jenner Deletes Video of Her New $3M Bugatti Chiron After Online Backlash
Think of the starving children, Kylie!
World's youngest billionaire Kylie Jenner posted a video of her brand new car on Instagram, as one typically does, but some keyboard warriors weren't too happy about it and let her have it in the comments. The car shown was a white-over-orange Bugatti Chiron worth about $3 million, but the backlash over Jenner adding yet another expensive vehicle to her already glamorous ultimately pressured her into taking the post down, reports Car & Driver.
The post lives on through a fan's rip of it, showing the new Chiron in a driveway full of other expensive cars. It's a short video that shows off the fun pop of bright orange inside the quad-turbo, 8.0-liter W-16-powered supercar. A modified version of the Chiron recently became the fastest supercar in the world with a 304 miles-per-hour run. 304 mph! At those speeds, Kylie could simply outrun her haters, but instead, she opted to pull her post.
Some fans simply don't appreciate Kylie's car collection, which includes a Ferrari, a Porsche, a Lamborghini, a Rolls-Royce, and two Land Rovers, according to Car and Driver. Some took extreme offense to this latest purchase, saying that the money would have been better spent solving society's biggest ills.
The Blast caught a couple of these comments before the post was taken down:
"How can people justify buying more cars then they possibly need when there are people out there who can’t eat! Like I get it’s your money and you earn it but HOW do you justify not doing good with it I just don’t get it. They money you spent on this you could of fed a village for a year at LEAST," one person commented.
Another commented, "Oh yay! Another new car! Meanwhile, there's ppl struggling to make ends meet and feed themselves. I'm happy for her but damn when is enough enough?"
Jenner, a person whose main claim to fame is primarily "being a member of a famous family," didn't take to these comments well. As much as everyone loves to dunk on her for being a glorified influencer, I can't hate the way she's hustled that basic reality star fame into a cosmetics and style juggernaut—even if her "self-made" claim about that fortune is a stretch due to her family's existing wealth. She took good circumstances and made them better for herself, either way.
Rather, I have to wonder why this concern doesn't come up more often on billionaires' social media accounts. Would she even be getting this commentary if she wasn't an influencer, or a woman? There's a lot of pressure on the world's richest men, but not so much for your garden-variety music or tech mogul. Moreover, "look at all these cars I have" as a flex is a common trope in pop culture, so why is it somehow worse when a woman behind a personal brand that's targeted primarily to women does it?
The outraged commenters do at least have a point. The world would be a better place if billionaires used more of their wealth to give those who are struggling to get back on their feet. But a $3 million car takes a relatively tiny fraction of Jenner's estimated $1 billion fortune (per Forbes), and if she enjoys the car, why not? It is possible to use that much money on multiple things.
