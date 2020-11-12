Porsche Actually Designed a Road Version of Its Record-Breaking 919 Le Mans Car

Remember the Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion, a ridiculous "road car" made from a Le Mans racing prototype? We could have had that again, if the Porsche 919 Street concept had ever come to pass. That's right: Porsche actually designed a version of its Le Mans-winning, Nürburgring-record-smashing racing prototype for the road. The new 328-page book "Porsche Unseen" dives into fifteen different fascinating Porsche design studies that were released between 2005 and 2019. The book spans four different categories: "Spin-Offs," "Little Rebels," "Hyper Cars" and "What's Next?" It's not just a look at Porsche's design process from drawing to modeling to production, but a look into some truly delightful, weird stuff that comes out of the Porsche Design Studio.

Porsche

Unlike other automakers who may have design studios around the world, Porsche has just one design studio in Weissach, close to the brand's Stuttgart headquarters. I daresay that's helped Porsche define and keep a very particular look and identity over the years. Even their more futuristic ideas are easy to recognize as a Porsche. Over 120 designers work at the Porsche Design Studio spanning various areas of expertise including colors, materials, interior and exterior design, study engineering and modeling. Each design starts out as a sketch, which then becomes a 3D model. After that, a 1:3-scale model gets made, followed by a hard model in 1:1 scale. “The virtual world is the first step, but you especially have to experience the unusual models in reality in order to understand whether a car has small, large or surprising proportions,” Style Porsche Vice President Michael Mauer explains.

Porsche An example page from the book showing the 2016 Porsche Le Mans Living Legend concept.