No Mr. Bond, I Expect You To Buy: Aston DB5, Other ‘007’ Cars to Be Auctioned

Several cars used in the filming of the most recent James Bond film, No Time to Die, will be crossing the auction block this September. They'll be sold as part of a two-stage Bond memorabilia auction to celebrate 60 years of spy films, and will see an Aston Martin DB5 stunt car come up for sale officially for the first time.

The auction starts Sept. 15 with film memorabilia to be sold through an online auction, though the real draw is the invitation-only live auction on Sept. 28 to be held at Christie's in London. (Online and phone bids will be accepted.) There, artifacts from every era of Bond will be auctioned off, though the emphasis will be on collectibles from No Time to Die, particularly on vehicles. Numerous stunt cars and a bike used in the film will be sold, for prices estimated to creep into the millions. Let's start at the bottom end first.

Land Rover Defender 110s on the set of No Time to Die, via Christie's

Expected to be the cheapest of the stunt vehicles sold will be the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE bike from the 25th film's opening chase, speculated to sell for up to about $36,500. Accompanying it will be one of the two Jaguar XF sedans from the same scenes, which is posited to sell for up to about $85,000.

Then come a trio of Land Rover SUVs, starting with a Range Rover Sport SVR, one of the vehicles used in chase scenes. It's expected to go for up to $146,000, but will likely be eclipsed by a reserved Defender 110 V8 Bond Edition, one of 300 made, which could sell for up to $365,000. It wasn't a stunt car, but the last Land Rover (another Defender 110) was, starring both in stunts and promo tours for the film. If that wasn't enough, its VIN is 007, which is part of why Christie's thinks it could sell for over $600,000.

Aston Martin DB5 stunt car, Christie's

The prices go still higher from there, with the Aston Martin V8 Vantage from the film estimated to reach $850,000. Dwarfing them all, of course, is the aforementioned DB5 stunt car, said to be the first of its kind to be officially sold. It's expected to go for up to $2,433,000, proceeds from which will go to charity. Indeed, other nonprofits will benefit from the auction too, such as the British Red Cross and the Tusk Trust, a wildlife conservation group.