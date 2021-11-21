Meet the Man Who Owns 41 James Bond Vehicles

From there, someone from Reed Exhibitions in the UK tracked Redenius down and asked if they could rent Neptune for the National Motor Show Tour; he and the other owners agreed. Reed Exhibitions asked if the group owned more Bond vehicles and they didn’t. However, Redenius knew where to find them because he was friends with the Broccoli family, who produced the Bond films.
“They asked if we would tell them where they the other Bond vehicles were and I said no,” Redenius says. “But we said if you're willing to buy some of them and pay for the restoration, add the vehicles to your tour and then donate them, we'll do that.”
Twenty-nine years later, Redenius and the Ian Fleming Foundation own 41 Bond vehicles, housed mostly in a large airplane hangar on a military base south of Chicago, Illinois. No one on the IFF team earns a salary; profit partially goes toward paying the $1,500 per month rent for the hangar and the rest goes to scholarships. The foundation keeps the vehicles in rotation to maintain the collection.
“There’s a risk that if these vehicles were sitting mothballed, we’d eventually run out of money,” Redenius says.