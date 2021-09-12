More Than 30 of the Most Iconic James Bond Cars Are Moonlighting at the Petersen

I drove a new Jaguar F-Pace for a week recently, and it was lovely. Refreshed for 2021, one of the engine options is a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder and it tackles twisty roads with aplomb. However, it's obviously no match for the Jaguar XKR James Bond drove in Die Another Day. I mean, my F-Pace didn’t include a rear-mounted Gatling gun, door-mounted missiles, mortars in the trunk, battering rams, or rockets in the grille. Disappointing.

Agent 007 has driven dozens of cars like this in the James Bond movies, and the vehicles play a big role in the overall popularity of Ian Fleming’s franchise. And if you head to the Petersen Automotive Museum in California, you can see more than 30 of the cars, motorcycles, boats, submarines, and aircraft in the largest official gathering of James Bond movies in America. Bond in Motion is a must-see if you're a fan.