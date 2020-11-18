Teen YouTuber Crashes Dad's One-Off, $3.4M Pagani Huayra

Several posts on Facebook and Instagram have identified the car as one typically driven and shown off on social media by Gage Gillean, a 17-year-old YouTuber and the son Tim Gillean, a billionaire who founded a private equity firm in Dallas who owns a number of high-end cars.

This particular Roadster once held a $3.4-million sticker price when new, and that's not hard to imagine given the bespoke nature of Pagani's manufacturing process. Hell, even the purple-tinted exposed carbon fiber should be a nod to the potential cost of this hypercar. In fact, the family's entire stable is rather impressive. In addition to the Pagani, they also appear to own a McLaren Senna, Bugatti Chiron, Ferrari LaFerrari, Rolls-Royce Dawn, and a Lamborghini Urus.

It's unclear at this time if it was a single-vehicle accident or if another car was involved outside of the photos and video taken. Gillean has previously posted several other YouTube videos in the Huayra, many of which involved some excessive applications of the gas pedal, though it's not known if speed played a factor in the crash.

Fortunately, content creator Zackxak (who was reportedly also involved in the accident) confirmed via his Instagram story that both he and Gillean walked away without serious injury.