Semi-notorious supercar collector and former Gold Rush Rally co-owner Ben Chen was charged with reckless and drugged driving on Tuesday after embarking on a five-car hit-and-run spree in Midtown Manhattan with his rare Gemballa-tuned Porsche Carrera GT. The $800K wreck drew worldwide attention—it's not every day you see a 1-of-25 performance machine being used as a battering ram. Nor is it every day you come across a driving record like Chen's.

By our confirmed count, this unfortunate Gemballa Mirage GT is at least the third six-figure exotic he's trashed over the last ten years, with rumors about a much higher count and associated cover-ups splashing around on social media and the Luxury4Play forums, a company Chen helped create. But even if you just stick to the three on-the-record smashes, Chen has single-handedly destroyed more supercars than most people will ever even touch in their lifetimes, let alone drive.

We should note that this isn't internet shame without a purpose. Chen clearly drives with a complete disregard for the rules of the road and anyone adhering to them—even if you can't summon the rage right now to be mad at a rich guy trashing exotics like used Corollas, it is somewhat astounding to see how much a wealthy automotive influencer can get away with while consistently endangering others on public roads. If you've got information or photos about the missing wrecks that you want to share in confidence, get in touch at our tips email address below.

2013 McLaren 12C S​pider