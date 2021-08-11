Corvette Racing's Jordan Taylor Pays Tribute to Dale Earnhardt With Le Mans Helmet

I'm not sure I'll ever get tired of people doing it for Dale. The meme's a little stale, sure, but it represents a lifestyle most car folks can get behind. No one else really lives that lifestyle like Corvette Racing driver Jordan Taylor, and he's bumping it up a notch at Le Mans this year by wearing a helmet dedicated to Dale Earnhardt. Pretty fitting seeing as he drives the No. 3 C8.R 'Vette. When Taylor isn't driving a racecar, posting an awkward comedy skit clip online, or dressing up as NASCAR superfan Rodney Sandstorm, he's talking about his love for Dale Earnhardt. Presumably. We don't spend a lot of time together but I do follow him on Instagram and if you do too, you'll agree with me here. That's why he's honoring The Intimidator with a classic black Goodwrench-themed lid at the iconic French endurance race.

Jamey Price Photo

Earnhardt might not have raced at Le Mans during his career, but he did drive a yellow No. 3 Corvette at the Rolex 24 in 2001 with his son and Andy Pilgrim. Everyone in sports car racing remembers that crossover episode fondly, and who knows, maybe Earnhardt would've driven at Le Mans later on. You can't help but think he'd have driven well there like he did everywhere else. As goofy as Taylor seems online, he's also a stellar race driver. He won the IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship in 2017 while driving a Cadillac DPi V.R, and he's taken the series' GTLM class championship two years in a row with Corvette Racing. One of his crowning moments remains his GTE Pro victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2015 while driving a Corvette C7.R.