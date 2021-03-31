Ricciardo Will Get a Joyride in Dale Earnhardt's '84 NASCAR Monte Carlo After First McLaren F1 Podium

Nobody does it for Dale quite like Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo. So high is his regard for The Intimidator that he borrowed his race number when he entered karting, eventually carrying the numeral 3 forward into Formula 1 where he has done Dale's digit damn proud. Now driving for a resurgent McLaren, Ricciardo has all the motivation he needs to be on his game, and if any were lacking, McLaren CEO Zak Brown is now incentivizing him with a drive in the 1984 Chevy Monte Carlo stock car in which Racer reports Earnhardt won two NASCAR Winston Cup races.

Brown extended the offer to Ricciardo in a video uploaded to McLaren's Twitter, where he gifts Ricciardo a scale model of said Chevrolet. The McLaren exec then promises Ricciardo a spin in the real thing—which is part of Brown's personal car collection—for his first podium with McLaren, echoing the Aussie's agreement with his former boss at Renault Sport F1, Cyril Abiteboul.