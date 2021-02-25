Bowler's One-Off Military Truck Concept With a 300-HP Land Rover Turbodiesel Is Up for Grabs

Two years before Jaguar Land Rover took over the company, off-road racing specialist Bowler sent its Rapid Intervention Vehicle (RIV) prototype to the 2017 Defence and Security Equipment International expo. Halfway between an extreme safari truck and a light utility vehicle ready for conflict zones, the RIV was built as a collaboration between Bowler and the U.K. Ministry of Defence. It showcased how Bowler's brand new Cross Sector Platform (CSP) could answer the call of a wide range of customers, starting with defense and emergency services.

Finished to military-grade standards, the Bowler RIV is powered by Land Rover's turbocharged V6 diesel tuned to 300 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, sent through ZF's eight-speed automatic to an all-wheel-drive system with a two-speed transfer case. Thanks to its long-travel independent suspension and rigid spaceframe, once in low range, the RIV is pretty much as unstoppable as four-seater trucks can get. Switch the drivetrain back to high, and this prototype will show plenty of all-terrain speed as well because that's how they do things at Bowler.