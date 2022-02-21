This Turbo LS 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan Is a Professional Burnout Machine

It all started three years ago, when Barry Lambert and his wife Cass bought the van used and drove it daily until the transmission started to slip. The Lamberts filed a claim, but as luck would have it, the van was two weeks outside of its warranty. With about 115,000 miles on the clock and not many alternatives, Barry and Cass took a hard look at their van to decide what to do next.

I picture Cass squinting slightly and cocking her head to the side when she asked Barry an important question: “Can you make it a manual?”

They got to work and kicked off a six-month build during which Barry opted to swap in an LS because he is familiar with the platform and already had all parts necessary to do the job. And as wrenchers know, that’s a critical factor.