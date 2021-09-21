There’s Now a Kid-Sized 007 Aston Martin DB5 With Working Gadgets

The Aston Martin DB5 has become one of the most famous movie cars of all time through its appearances in the Bond filmography. Laying your hands on a car from the films will set you back many millions, as you might expect. If that's out of your reach, fear not—you can always try and score a smaller version for the kids. The Little Car Company, in partnership with EON Productions, is building a series of 2/3-scale Aston Martin DB5s to celebrate the launch of the new 007 film No Time To Die. Oh, and did we mention they come with working gadgets?

The new project leads on from previous work on kid-sized DB5s by the Little Car Company. Powered by a 16kW electric motor, the No Time To Die edition of the DB5 Junior is capable of a top speed of 45mph and up to 80 miles of range. Thankfully, a range of drive modes are available to limit performance so your child doesn't need 007 driving skills from day one. The real magic, however, is in the special features that make this a proper Bond car.