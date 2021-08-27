GMC Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX Concept Truck Gets the Fancy Multimatic Shocks

The GMC Canyon AT4 is often seen as a counterpart to its brother truck, the Colorado ZR2, though lacks some of the fancier bits and pieces that make the latter truck such an off-road weapon. However, GMC may yet rectify this somewhat, showing off its new Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX concept that puts some extra hotsauce on what is already a serious piece of truck.

The concept packs more serious mods that take the AT4 to the next level. Headline amongst these are the Multimatic DSSV dampers, previously seen on the Colorado ZR2. These use special spool valve technology to create a damper that can deal with huge hits off road while also remaining pliable and comfortable in highway driving. They're a stellar piece of kit, and perhaps the most surprising omission from the standard Canyon AT4. There's also locking diffs front and rear as an upgrade over the rear-only locker on the standard model.