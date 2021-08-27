GMC Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX Concept Truck Gets the Fancy Multimatic Shocks

The GMC Canyon AT4 is often seen as a counterpart to its brother truck, the Colorado ZR2, though lacks some of the fancier bits and pieces that make the latter truck such an off-road weapon. However, GMC may yet rectify this somewhat, showing off its new Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX concept that puts some extra hotsauce on what is already a serious piece of truck.
The concept packs more serious mods that take the AT4 to the next level. Headline amongst these are the Multimatic DSSV dampers, previously seen on the Colorado ZR2. These use special spool valve technology to create a damper that can deal with huge hits off road while also remaining pliable and comfortable in highway driving. They're a stellar piece of kit, and perhaps the most surprising omission from the standard Canyon AT4. There's also locking diffs front and rear as an upgrade over the rear-only locker on the standard model.
A winch is also onboard, installed into the front bumper, while the wheel flares get some nifty integrated lamps so you can see what you're doing on the trail when the sun goes down. A set of guy lines is also fitted that helps keep branches from damaging the front windscreen. Under the hood, the OVRLANDX packs the usual 3.6L V6 with 308 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque. It's paired with the standard eight-speed automatic transmission. It's also lifted from stock, and has extra coverage for the underbody for better protection from rock hits and similar hazards.
The aim with the OVRLANDX concept is to show off the way the Canyon AT4 can be customized by enthusiasts to best fit the overlanding role. To that end, it's shown fitted with a cavalcade of aftermarket accessories. There's a camp kitchen, roof-mounted tent, and even a solar panel for power at the camp. There's also the usual jerry cans shown, as well as a stainless steel capper for the rear bed.
With over 30 percent of GMC Canyon buyers springing for the AT4 trim, the company is well aware that the market has a taste for tough, off-road focused models. It's likely the company is using concepts like the OVRLANDX to feel out the taste in the market for more developments in this vein.