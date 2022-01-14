The Toyota GRMN Yaris Gets Mechanical LSDs, a Wider Track and a Rally Pack

Limited to just 500 units sold via an online lottery system, the "fully tuned" model is Toyota's attempt to wring every last drop out of the bespoke rally-bred platform. The model was developed in a push from Toyota President Akio Toyoda, who has regularly piloted the GR Yaris under his "Morizo" pseudonym in the Super Taikyu Series. Feedback from professional drivers was used to guide the development of the car.

The Toyota GR Yaris is a rare gem; a glorious homologation special in an era when such cars are practically unheard of. Toyota could simply churn them out for a few years and the car's legend would already be established, but the Japanese automaker isn't stopping there. The company has just announced an even wilder limited-edition version, to be known as the Toyota GRMN Yaris.

The model will have better rigidity thanks to lessons learned in the motorsports program. This involves a rear strut brace, 545 extra spot welds to the chassis, and the use of more structural adhesive. The model will shed a full 44 lbs (20 kg) from the kerb weight along the way, thanks in part to deleting the rear seats and a new carbon-fiber hood.

Driveline upgrades include a mechanical LSD, a close-ratio manual gearbox strength-treated for endurance racing. There's also lower final drive gearing, which should go some way to increasing the already-quick acceleration from the standard GR Yaris.

The width of the vehicle will also be increased by 10mm and the car lowered by 10 mm for those that purchase the "Circuit Package" for the GRMN Yaris, thanks to special BBS 18" wheels and a suspension drop. There's also a mean-looking carbon fiber spoiler for the rear. Alternatively, the car can be configured with the "Rally Package," which instead equips a shock absorber and suspension upgrade, a rollbar, and some under-body guarding for rough-road duty.