Turns Out the Durango Hellcat Was a Bigger Success Than Dodge Expected

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The high-performance Dodge Durango Hellcat was never meant to last long. We thought 2023 would be the end of it, then 2024. Now, as the 2026 Durango Hellcat Jailbreak is announced, I’m starting to think this thing might be immortal. And now that Dodge has realized emissions rules might not matter, at least for the next few years, I expect the brand will let this golden goose lay eggs for as long as it can.

In a recent roundtable discussion with automotive journalists, including our own Byron Hurd, Dodge’s CEO Matt McAlear shared some insight on the SRT 710-horsepower seven-seater.

“…as far as the the Hellcat … when we came out with the first year, we were anticipating regulatory challenges that weren’t going to let us do this,” McAlear said. “…things evolved, the markets evolve, regulatory evolves. We were excited. As we said, we don’t balance that always within the Dodge brand.”

What he means there is, Dodge can do more V8s because the regulatory burden of building cars that don’t egregioulsy pollute is shared with the rest of Stellantis’ portfolio. So as long as there are Pacifica PHEVs, I guess, long live the Hemi. To those who bought the 2021 car thinking it’d be a one-year-only special, sorry, nothing this profitable is going to be allowed to die in today’s version of America.

“We balance our, you know, CAFE and MPG requirements at an North American level with Stellantis portfolio—all of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram. So, we have done things with the tremendous success … to be able to extend it and you know that’s why we’re super excited to bring the Jailbreak now and continue to give consumers what they’ve been asking for and what they want.”

Dodge and Jeep do a great job with fun colors. Here are “Stryker Purple” and “Green Machine” (new for 2026). Stellantis Stellantis

“You know, we always say that at Dodge, if we try and do ‘me too’ products or we try and do the same thing that somebody else on the street did, we don’t win,” McAlear also said. “We win when we differentiate ourselves and give somebody something that’s a true extension of their personality. And that’s what separates us, I think, from a lot of cars. We’re not a needs brand. We’re a wants brand. And people want us because it truly represents who they are and is an extension of that personality on the road.”

No argument from me there—nobody needs a dangerously fast muscle car that’s also big enough to carry two suburban families. But I can definetly see why somebody would want one.

And the new-for-’26 Jailbreak tweaks on the Durango Hellcat lean into that “wants” idea even more—the options catalog is super deep, giving people the chance to customize the car to a pretty strong degree if they’re willing to wait for a special order instead of grabbing something off a dealer lot.

There will be six wheel options, four brake caliper colors, six paint choices, six badge color choices, five dual-stripe designs, a gloss black hood option, five interior color choices, three seating configurations, and four seat belt color choices.

Phew! Credit where it’s due, that level of spec-selection is usually reserved for the likes of Porsches and Ferraris. If you’re somehow not tired of the Durango’s look after having seen it on the road for 14 years, you can still decorate one to be unique.

Meanwhile, it’s clear there are plenty of people out there who are still perfectly happy with the Durango’s design. Dodge reported a 51% increase in sales of the SUV from the first to second quarter of this year. Why these people don’t just go out and get a used one I’m not sure, but it’s moving units. By the midpoint of last year, Dodge reported 32,921 Durango sales. This year, that number has grown slightly to 34,399. Pretty impressive for such an old platform.

Ordering for the 2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat will open August 13, with vehicles scheduled to start arriving at Dodge dealerships in the last quarter of this year. Non-Jailbreak Hellcats will still be offered, with fewer customization options, along of course with non-Hellcats.

Got a tip? Drop us a line at tips@thedrive.com.