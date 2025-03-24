New Hemi V8 Assembly Line to Open in August: Report

There may not be a universally defined point where a critical mass of rumors is just as good as fact, but if such a limit exists, the ongoing stampede of Hemi revival scuttlebutt has to be approaching the threshold. Put another way, it’s a new week, and with it we have yet another report that a production restart of the dormant engines in the famous lineup of Mopar V8s is not only likely but could resume as soon as this summer. This confirms a previous dealer leak that suggested we might see the V8 return to the Ram 1500 production line before the end of 2025.

The latest report comes from Mopar Insiders, which cites a source within Stellantis claiming that production of the 5.7-liter, supercharged 6.2-liter, and 6.4-liter Apache V8 will come online at the company’s Dundee Engine Plant in Michigan as soon as August. Notably, the Hurricane I6 is still produced in Saltillo, where tooling for the old Hemi lineup was removed to make room for the new engine family. Production of the heavy-duty variant of the 6.4-liter Hemi V8 has been ongoing while others have been on hiatus.

A Ram spokesperson called the report “speculation” when The Drive reached out for comment.

A leaked dealer communication earlier this month suggested that Ram would resume production of models equipped with the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 by the end of the year, presumably for the 2026 model year. The same leak also indicated that the Hellcat-powered Ram TRX is expected to return on the same timetable—and with a bump in horsepower. The better to keep ahead of Ram’s own electrified tire-burners, no doubt, and perhaps throw a bone to patient V8 fans who have had to wait out the downtime. And speaking of the Ramcharger, that leak dovetailed with previous official statements from Ram about prioritizing the hybridized truck over its long-range electric model.

But even with the rumors rising to a crescendo, there’s still a lot we don’t know about this potential Hemi resurrection. Critically, we have no idea what it might cost to get into a new V8 pickup. For that, we’ll have to wait until Ram’s ready to share more details about 2026 and beyond.

Buckle up, folks. It’s going to be a wild year.

Got a tip? Send it in: tips@thedrive.com