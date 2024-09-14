Ford Promises To Build Manual V8 Mustangs Until They’re Illegal

The muscle car landscape is pretty barren if you haven’t noticed. Other than the Ford Mustang with its gas-drinking engines (no, the Mach-E doesn’t count), what else is there that is loud and proud of it? Nada tostada. And guess what? Ford is going to keep building those ICEs, especially the raucous V8, until the feds finally say no.

Because, honestly, who knows when the actual “no” will come? Take the Real ID Act, for example. The law requiring identification and driver’s licenses to meet federal security standards was passed in 2005 and was supposed to go into effect in 2008. Nearly 20 years later and, well, I still go through TSA checkpoints without needing that fancy fed-approved gold star on my driver’s license. So, regarding the ICE bans or EV-only deadlines that cities, states, continents, and automakers are making? Lolz. Says Ford.

“[Ford CEO] Jim Farley has mentioned, and we agree, that we’re doubling down on our V8,” said Laurie Transou, global chief engineer for the Ford Mustang, according to the Australian outlet Drive. “As long as we can possibly sell our V8, we’re going to.”

Not to say I don’t like clean air. Of course, I do. I enjoy breathing. But we have come to learn that these self-imposed zero-emissions deadlines aren’t hard dates. Suggestions, really. Or better yet, just a dart thrown at a wall that doesn’t quite stick the landing. A number of automakers (e.g., General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo) have backpedaled on their 2030 EV-only lineups, and within Europe, there has been recent pushback on the 2035 ban of ICE-based new cars.

However, until such mandates are written on something other than sand, Ford doesn’t see a reason to quit on a product that not only remains successful but is also in demand. The Mustang Dark Horse and its 5.0-liter V8 is turning heads and melting hearts. The 500 hp doesn’t hurt, but its naturally aspirated growl is something the Mach-E can’t mimic in spite of its name. Then there’s there’s the Mustang GTD with a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 that produces more than 800 hp doing Nürburgring things.

“We’re constantly looking at what our customers want and making sure we do everything we can to deliver what they want,” said Transou. In addition to the V8, Ford is keeping the manual transmission. “As long as our customers are desiring manual transmission and there’s a market for it, we would continue to offer manual transmission,” added Transou.

Ford is not alone in steadfastly maintaining its heritage. Pagani will continue to build V12s, and Bugatti isn’t opposed to electrification—as long as a V16 comes with it. Truth be told, it’s all a matter of demand, which may be the difference between being the last man standing and the first man winning.

