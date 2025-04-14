The 14-Year-Old Dodge Durango May Hang Around Until 2028—and Keep the Hemi V8

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

When Dodge finally puts this current-generation Durango SUV out to pasture, it will be as old as the dino-fuel it runs on. It’s already 14 years old, having debuted in 2011, which is ancient in the car world. Models are typically completely refreshed or put down in half that time. But according to Mopar Insiders, this third-gen Dodge Durango will stick around until 2028, making it 17 years old when it finally ends. Furthermore, it should keep the Hemi V8, too.

Dodge didn’t respond to The Drive’s request for comment yet, but we’ll update this story when we get more information.

Mopar Insiders reportedly spoke to suppliers who had a virtual meeting with Dodge, in which they were told that they need to keep making Durango parts, because it’s going to live on for another three years. It was originally supposed to end next year, but Dodge made the sudden decision to reverse course.

This decision reportedly came after President Trump rolled back Biden-era electric vehicle mandates. Since Dodge isn’t required to rush as quickly into the EV market anymore, it can keep building the Durango without penalty. And since it’s been on sale for so long, Dodge is basically printing money with it at this point, as its original investment must be long paid for by now. And those high profits will likely help Dodge navigate the financial uncertainty of Trump’s new tariffs. This move gives Stellantis some time to figure out what it’s doing and where it’s going before it makes any drastic EV decisions. It’s likely not a coincidence that the Durango’s alleged 2028 deadline aligns with the next presidential election. There could be an entirely new administration with entirely new goals then, so it seems like Dodge is punting here.

Stellantis

If the Hemi V8 really is sticking around until 2028, that could mean the Durango Hellcat could hang out for longer, too. If so, expect about 30 special edition models between now and then. The Final Edition collectors are going to be grumpy again, for sure.

The Durango will continue to be built at its Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit. What happens after 2028? With so much tariff and regulatory uncertainty, it’s hard to say. Until then, though, we get a few more years of rumbly V8s from America’s elder statesman SUV.

